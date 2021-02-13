Video: Gareth Bale looks back to his brilliant best for Tottenham as he almost nets golazo vs Man City

Tottenham may have fallen short against Manchester City this evening, but for a brief moment, Gareth Bale looked back to his very best.

Bale signed for Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Some considered him to be the perfect player to compliment Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, but that hasn’t proven to be the case.

The Welshman looks past his best. Whether it be a string of injuries which have shackled him, or just a loss of motivation, he oftentimes looks a shadow of the player he was when he last played Premier League football.

Today, during Tottenham’s 3-0 defeat to Man City, Bale sprung to life, if only for a brief second.

Bale weaved his way in and out of the City defence, which has been almost impenetrable in recent weeks, before firing at goal. His effort was saved by Ederson, but it’s encouraging signs for the Spurs faithful…

