(Video) Bizarre ‘FIFA-esque’ moment in U18’s Manc Derby sees player walking ball into net from kick-off

The Manchester Derby is known for being a fiery and hugely competitive contest in a match-up which usually divides the city of Manchester. However, a hugely bizarre moment in the club’s under-18s derby has seen United bag a third goal which was more reminiscent of popular football video game FIFA.

United and City’s youth sides are currently embroiled in a youth match being played at the Red Devils’ Carrington complex.

Despite leading 2-0, the young Red Devils were caught up in controversy after Man City pulled one back in strange fashion.

In an attempt to ensure the match continued to be contested fairly, the young Citizens agreed to let United walk the ball from the kick-off spot and into their net, making the game’s scoreline 3-1 to the Red Devils.

You can see how the bizarre events unfolded below, with pictures courtesy of MUTV.