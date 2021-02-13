Menu

Video: Burnley’s Matt Lowton nets goal of the month contender with storming half-pitch run and thumping volley

Burnley FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Matt Lowton, take a bow. The Burnley full-back has just netted a goal of the month contender against Crystal Palace.

It’s not oftentimes we’re talking about brilliant Burnley goals, nor goals as a whole from Lowton, that’s his first in the Premier League for the Clarets.

However, this one was right out the top drawer.

With Burnley already leading 2-0 at the break, Roy Hodgson will have been hoping for a reaction from his Crystal Palace side. Lowton, though, had other ideas.

After a storming run down the right-channel, Lowton played a quick one-two before slamming the ball into the back of the net on the volley.

More Stories / Latest News
Klopp believes Leicester were ‘lucky’ to beat Liverpool and they ‘know it’ as Reds imploded to allow Foxes to snatch comeback
Stats show exactly when it all went wrong for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp
Fulham crisis deepens as Premier League strugglers hit by internal strife that threatens to overshadow their season

For a man who has gone over 150 Premier League appearances without a goal, having never netted one for his current employers, that is not a bad finish at all.

The joke’s on everyone who saw the 3pm kick-off was Crystal Palace v Burnley and didn’t fancy it…

More Stories Matt Lowton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.