Video: Burnley’s Matt Lowton nets goal of the month contender with storming half-pitch run and thumping volley

Matt Lowton, take a bow. The Burnley full-back has just netted a goal of the month contender against Crystal Palace.

It’s not oftentimes we’re talking about brilliant Burnley goals, nor goals as a whole from Lowton, that’s his first in the Premier League for the Clarets.

However, this one was right out the top drawer.

With Burnley already leading 2-0 at the break, Roy Hodgson will have been hoping for a reaction from his Crystal Palace side. Lowton, though, had other ideas.

After a storming run down the right-channel, Lowton played a quick one-two before slamming the ball into the back of the net on the volley.

For a man who has gone over 150 Premier League appearances without a goal, having never netted one for his current employers, that is not a bad finish at all.

The joke’s on everyone who saw the 3pm kick-off was Crystal Palace v Burnley and didn’t fancy it…