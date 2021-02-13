Video: Erling Haaland proves Chelsea credentials by ignoring player down injured before scoring for Borussia Dortmund

The highly coveted Erling Haaland rescued Borussia Dortmund a point against Hoffenheim with a typically emphatic finish.

Haaland wasted no time this term proving he’s not a one-season wonder. The striker is the real deal, with today’s strike against Hoffenheim his 23rd in 23 games in all competitions.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in signing Haaland – but who wouldn’t be, right?

Haaland guarantees goals. He’s 20-years-old and one of the most prolific strikers on the planet. Considering Timo Werner’s woes in that department, it’d be no surprise if Roman Abramovich came knocking.

If Thomas Tuchel is still keeping his finger on the pulse at his former employers Borussia Dortmund, as you would expect would be the case, he will have been impressed by Haaland this term.

With Chelsea not playing until Monday, Tuchel may have been parked in front of his TV this afternoon watching Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim. If he was, he would’ve caught the sensation’s latest strike…

Erling Haaland has bagged his 15th goal of the season ? Not without a bit of drama though … ? pic.twitter.com/NBVeImzAEy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021

It wasn’t without controversy, though.

Hoffenheim’s Sebastian Rudy was down injured when Haaland ran through and beat the goalkeeper. It’s hardly sportsmanlike to do that – but it is very Chelsea.

Maybe it’d be the perfect match…