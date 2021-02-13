It’s sure to go down as one of the most iconic headed goals in football history.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a few towering headers during his long career at the very top of the game, none will ever get the same coverage as the one he managed against Sampdoria.

The Juventus star rose at the far post and somehow managed to hang in the air for long enough to connect with a powerful header that left the keeper with no chance.

That ‘hang time’ can now be seen in all it’s slo-mo glory and set to music in the following Twitter video.

Football as art.