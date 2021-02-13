Video: Guardiola leaves door open to Ederson taking Man City pens after branding Rodri “lucky”

Pep Guardiola has left the door open to Ederson taking Manchester City’s penalties by saying that Rodri was lucky to have scored his against Tottenham today.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier in the week, Guardiola had eluded to Ederson stepping up from 12-yards and attempting to solve City’s woes from the penalty spot.

For such a high calibre squad, they have been woefully inconsistent when it comes to penalties, with Ederson supposedly being good at converting them in training.

Even though Ederson made his way beyond the halfway-line when City were awarded a penalty against Spurs this evening, it was Rodri who picked up the ball and converted.

On that basis, you could expect him to take their next one, but speaking after the game, Guardiola suggested that spot is still very much up for grabs, with Rodri lucky to have scored.

? “The taker was not good, we were lucky. I love the courage but he was not a good taker.” ? Pep Guardiola laughs off the idea of Rodri being the penalty taker after he converted from the spot pic.twitter.com/ksJRnKZ9LB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 13, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

He’s not being harsh, either, Hugo Lloris got a good hand to it!

We all want to see Ederson taking a penalty, so let’s hope it happens soon.