Video: Ilkay Gundogan’s incredible purple patch continues with smart finish to double Man City’s lead over Tottenham

Manchester City
Manchester City have doubled their lead over Tottenham through, who else, Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan has been in quite sensational form heading into today’s contest. Nine goals in his last eleven Premier League appearances from central midfield – his transformation has been quite sensational.

MORE: Video: Ederson’s wait for Premier League goal continues as Rodri (just) converts Man City penalty vs Tottenham

Even though he wasn’t trusted to take City’s penalty in the first-half, he has still got his name onto the scoresheet today, making it ten in 12 and ensuring that City had a more comfortable cushion over City.

Gundogan found himself with a yard of space in the penalty area, found by Raheem Sterling, before poking the ball through Hugo Lloris with his left foot.

Everyone was talking about Bruno Fernandes in the first-half of the season, and understandably so, but nobody’s talking about him now, it’s another midfielder in Manchester who looks set to fire his side to the Premier League title.

It was always the consensus that an injury-free Gundogan would be quite a player – but goal scoring form like this was never considered a possibility. It’s now the reality…

