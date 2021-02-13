Video: Man City finish Tottenham as Ederson assists Gundogan who nets 11th in 12 games after embarrassing face-planting Sanchez

Ilkay Gundogan has scored again. It just defies belief. Tottenham are dead and buried at the Etihad.

Gundogan has been in stunning form of late, and with his second goal of the game against Spurs this evening, he’s made it 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games, from midfield.

The German won the penalty which led to City taking the lead – and wasn’t trusted to take it, with Rodri getting the nod instead.

He was still intent on getting on the scoresheet, though, and did so after combining with Raheem Sterling and poking past Hugo Lloris.

Gundogan wasn’t done there, though, with Ederson assisting this one.

The City goalkeeper saw Gundogan’s run and found him with a superb long ball. Gundogan sat Davinson Sanchez on his back-side quite brilliantly before beating Lloris for the second time tonight.

What a player, and what an incredible run of form this man is on!

Ederson with the assist for Gundogan’s second goal against Tottenham!

pic.twitter.com/DKSJPfP3HP — Benfica Youth 2 (@SLBenficaYouth) February 13, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports