Menu

Video: Man City finish Tottenham as Ederson assists Gundogan who nets 11th in 12 games after embarrassing face-planting Sanchez

Manchester City
Posted by

Ilkay Gundogan has scored again. It just defies belief. Tottenham are dead and buried at the Etihad.

Gundogan has been in stunning form of late, and with his second goal of the game against Spurs this evening, he’s made it 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games, from midfield.

The German won the penalty which led to City taking the lead – and wasn’t trusted to take it, with Rodri getting the nod instead.

MORE: Video: Ilkay Gundogan’s incredible purple patch continues with smart finish to double Man City’s lead over Tottenham

He was still intent on getting on the scoresheet, though, and did so after combining with Raheem Sterling and poking past Hugo Lloris.

Gundogan wasn’t done there, though, with Ederson assisting this one.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ilkay Gundogan’s incredible purple patch continues with smart finish to double Man City’s lead over Tottenham
Sad moment for Ederson as Man City teammate stops him taking penalty against Tottenham
Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho daps up Portuguese Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo before big Premier League clash

The City goalkeeper saw Gundogan’s run and found him with a superb long ball. Gundogan sat Davinson Sanchez on his back-side quite brilliantly before beating Lloris for the second time tonight.

What a player, and what an incredible run of form this man is on!

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories ilkay gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.