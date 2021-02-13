Menu

Video: Harvey Barnes adds a third for Leicester with fine finish as champions Liverpool collapse at the King Power

Liverpool are falling apart at the King Power Stadium. Harvey Barnes has added a third goal for the Foxes, just seven minutes after they equalised.

After Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combined to produce a stunning opener, you thought today could be the day for Liverpool to reaffirm their credentials.

However, fast forward 20 minutes and Liverpool find themselves 3-1 down. Here’s the third from Barnes, with Liverpool’s defensive line capitulating entirely.

MORE: Video: Alisson and Kabak collide for Liverpool in shock moment gifting Jamie Vardy a goal for Leicester as they seal rapid comeback against shaky Reds

Jurgen Klopp is in real trouble right now.

Liverpool are in free-fall, and the fixtures are coming too quickly for Klopp to sit his players down and try and fix what’s been going wrong in recent weeks.

You have to think now, they’re in real danger of falling out of the top four.

