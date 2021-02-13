Video: Insigne fires Napoli ahead vs Juventus after VAR review spots Chiellini slap in the face

Juventus have headed into half-time a goal behind against Napoli, with Lorenzo Insigne giving the home side the lead from the penalty spot.

Juve are huffing and puffing in their attempt to continue their extraordinary run of Scudetto wins. They headed into today’s game having cut the deficit between themselves and leaders Milan to seven points.

What Andrea Pirlo’s men can ill afford to do is lose games, especially to teams competing in and around that area of the table. Unfortunately for the champions, they’re currently losing to now fourth-place Napoli.

After a VAR review which punished Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini for a seemingly unintentional slap in the face, Lorenzo Insigne picked up the ball and placed it on the penalty spot.

Napoli lead through an Insigne penalty! Chiellini was punished for this hand in Rrahmani's face

The Italian made no mistake, finding the top corner of the net quite emphatically and ensuring that Juventus would be coming out for the second-half of the game in dire need of getting a goal or two.

Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports

Thankfully for them, they have Cristiano Ronaldo. Fear not, at least not just yet, Juve fans.