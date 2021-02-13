Just seconds before Youri Tielemans launched a threatening long-pass forward that sparked costly confusion from Alisson Becker and debutant Ozan Kabak, the Reds had a potential free-kick ignored.

Immediately before the ball spilled to Tielemans and his wonderful pass led to the confusion that gifted Jamie Vardy an open goal to put Leicester 2-1 ahead, Jonny Evans and Sadio Mane were in a tangle.

Evans, who I’ve every reason to show unwavering support to after his fine service to my West Brom, did appear to quite literally shove Mane off the ball, with both arms as well.

A scramble ultimately spilled the ball to Tielemans and Vardy’s goal followed, but reporter Joel Rabinowitz described the Evans incident as a ‘stonewall foul’, with much more fan reaction sweeping social media regarding the moment.

Referee Anthony Taylor and VAR official Stuart Attwell clearly didn’t think so, and it appears they weren’t even encouraged to do as absolutely no Liverpool players appeal for a free-kick.

Here is foul on Mane that is not given Baring in mind what Kabak and Jones got yellow cards for. It’s not poor officiating anymore. It’s corruption. pic.twitter.com/8btmd4RCvN — . (@wr_ghty) February 13, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

One Liverpool-supporting journalist stated that Evans’ push was a ‘stonewall’ foul:

FWIW, the stonewall foul on Mane by Evans in the build-up to Leicester’s equaliser is way more infuriating than the VAR nonsense. Game tips on that moment, but doesn’t explain the spectacular capitulation thereafter. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 13, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool’s late loss at Leicester uncovered one incredible stat that’s taken years to repeat ‘Defo’ – These fans convinced Liverpool star Sadio Mane has had a ‘hair transplant’ with eagle-eyed viewers noticing rejuvenated follicles against Leicester Video: Harvey Barnes adds a third for Leicester with fine finish as champions Liverpool collapse at the King Power

It remains to be seen what Jurgen Klopp can do to get the side back into gear, with the players themselves throwing the result away just like they did against Manchester City.

The controversial officiating certainly didn’t help their chances of winning some points in a massive encounter against a top four rival, but those incidents shouldn’t be an excuse for the Reds’ defending.