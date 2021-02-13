Video: Kasper Schmeichel denies point-blank Firmino for Liverpool with amazing save for Leicester on record-extending outing

In the 25th minute of this afternoon’s massive game-week opening tie between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds almost hit the back of the net after a brilliantly-worked move.

The benching of Thiago Alcantara didn’t last long, with the Spaniard replacing the injured James Milner early on, Liverpool’s No.6 didn’t take long to show his superb passing quality.

Thiago floated the ball towards the left side of the box with a dangerous outside-foot pass, which found its way to a marauding Jordan Henderson after a flicked header from Sadio Mane.

Henderson then lifted the ball back into the Senegalese forward, with another header from Mane steering across face of the goal this time, where Roberto Firmino was gifted with a brilliant chance.

Firmino’s powerful first-time volley, that looked destined for the roof of the net, was somehow kept out by a brilliant point-blank save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Unfortunately for the Reds, this wouldn’t have counted even without Schmeichel’s heroics, with the linesman flagging for offside shortly after, with Henderson deemed offside when he collected the ball.

The arm strength from Kasper Schmeichel! ? pic.twitter.com/a3h6vBBEcV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

This moment of brilliance from the Dane comes on an historic outing for the star, with this marking Schmeichel’s 100th consecutive appearance in the Premier League, the longest run of a current player.