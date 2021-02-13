Leicester City drew the scores level with Liverpool at the King Power in quite extraordinary fashion, with VAR, as it often does, having the final say.

After a foul from Thiago Alcantara on the very edge of the penalty area, VAR decided that the contact was in fact outside the penalty area and subsequently a free-kick.

A free-kick for James Maddison is as good as an opportunity to score as a penalty for any other player. Watch as the England midfielder found the back of the net, via a VAR offside call.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

This could be the closest VAR offside call we’ve seen to date.

Not only was it a complete toss-up between it being a penalty or a free-kick, the resulting goal led to what may prove to be one of the most controversial VAR moments to date.

Apparently, due to Roberto Firmino’s foot, this was onside. Liverpool fans are going to be absolutely furious.