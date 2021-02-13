In the 66th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Leicester and Liverpool, the Reds took the lead after a moment of sheer magical.

Trent Alexander-Arnold tried his luck with a long-range pass, which was deflected back into his path, leaving the right-back to slot the ball to Roberto Firmino.

Firmino, who was under fierce pressure from Jonny Evans and Wilfried Ndidi, somehow managed to lay the ball off to Mohamed Salah with a mesmerising spinning backheel.

Salah tucked the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful first-time finish.

Roberto Firmino with a contender for assist of the season ? Mo Salah’s finish was top class too, what a beautiful goal for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/wj0tLvFMH6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

Pure inspiration from Firmino and Salah has fired Jurgen Klopp’s side into the lead in a must-win clash after a dire run of form since the turn of the year.