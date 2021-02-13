Jadon Sancho has done it again! The in-form Borussia Dortmund winger has netted against Hoffenheim.
Sancho had a slow start to the campaign, which is hardly a surprise considering what a rollercoaster of emotions he must have been going through over the summer.
As reported by Sky Sports at the time, Manchester United offered €100m in exchange for the Englishman, but a deal never materialised, with Dortmund standing firm over their valuation.
Sancho perhaps expected to be a Man United player this campaign, but with the transfer not coming to fruition, he was forced to go again at Dortmund, where he is now enjoying a brilliant run of form.
The 20-year-old has netted six goals in his last ten games, with his latest strike an electric break and finish against Hoffenheim during a 2-2 draw. When running in behind the opposing defensive line in this manner, Sancho is such a threat.
A lovely counter-attack from Dortmund ?
Jadon Sancho with the clinical finish! pic.twitter.com/TGGNhLGdjR
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021
One thing utd fail to realise the fact that sancho’s form was never lost. The young star was displaying his pains of still playing in germany.he is smart, when he knew he will leave soon he want utd not to loose hope in him.with his perfect finish today sancho will give utd more that this.utd go for him.