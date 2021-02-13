Jadon Sancho has done it again! The in-form Borussia Dortmund winger has netted against Hoffenheim.

Sancho had a slow start to the campaign, which is hardly a surprise considering what a rollercoaster of emotions he must have been going through over the summer.

As reported by Sky Sports at the time, Manchester United offered €100m in exchange for the Englishman, but a deal never materialised, with Dortmund standing firm over their valuation.

Sancho perhaps expected to be a Man United player this campaign, but with the transfer not coming to fruition, he was forced to go again at Dortmund, where he is now enjoying a brilliant run of form.

The 20-year-old has netted six goals in his last ten games, with his latest strike an electric break and finish against Hoffenheim during a 2-2 draw. When running in behind the opposing defensive line in this manner, Sancho is such a threat.