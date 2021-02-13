Menu

Video: Lionel Messi wondergoal – Barcelona superstar nets long range stunner against Alaves

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi has blessed us once again. The Barcelona superstar has netted an absolute stunner on the stroke of half-time against Alaves.

Barcelona need to keep winning games in order to keep their feint hopes of winning La Liga alive. Tonight’s clash with Alaves at the Nou Camp provides them with an excellent opportunity to get three points on the board.

MORE: Video: Trincao opens Barcelona scoring against Alaves with fine finish, assisted by 18-year-old Moriba

Ronald Koeman’s men got off to the perfect start when Trincao found the back of the net with a fine left-footed finish. Oftentimes in games where you are expected to win the first goal is the crucial one.

The floodgates could be set to open now, with Messi having netted a beauty.

Messi skipped past one Alaves defender to shift the ball onto his left-foot. From some way out, the Argentine unleashed a gorgeous strike off the post and in, out of reach of the goalkeeper. A stunner from the Barca star!

