Menu

Video: Lionel Messi treats us with unbelievably sweet strike during Barcelona’s thumping of Alaves

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Lionel Messi, take a bow. He’s really treating us tonight during Barcelona’s thumping of Alaves.

Anyone who has ever so much as insinuated that Messi is past his best will be eating their words tonight. The Argentine superstar has turned on the style.

MORE: Video: Lionel Messi wondergoal – Barcelona superstar nets long range stunner against Alaves

In the first-half of the contest, he flicked the ball onto his famous left foot before releasing a brilliant strike into the bottom corner, which bounced in off the post.

He’s now just one-upped himself and virtually everyone else who’s scored a goal on this matchweek by firing home an absolute worldie in the second-half of the same game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Guardiola leaves door open to Ederson taking Man City pens after branding Rodri “lucky”
Stinky VAR call against Barcelona will give Liverpool fans some comfort after Leicester controversy
Video: Lionel Messi wondergoal – Barcelona superstar nets long range stunner against Alaves

Strikes don’t get any cleaner than this, with the ball flying into the top corner of the net and the goalkeeper wondering what on Earth has happened.

Honestly, when he produces moments of this quality, and multiple of them in the same game, we begin to wonder if we’re even worthy of watching this man play football.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.