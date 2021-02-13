Video: Lionel Messi treats us with unbelievably sweet strike during Barcelona’s thumping of Alaves

Lionel Messi, take a bow. He’s really treating us tonight during Barcelona’s thumping of Alaves.

Anyone who has ever so much as insinuated that Messi is past his best will be eating their words tonight. The Argentine superstar has turned on the style.

In the first-half of the contest, he flicked the ball onto his famous left foot before releasing a brilliant strike into the bottom corner, which bounced in off the post.

He’s now just one-upped himself and virtually everyone else who’s scored a goal on this matchweek by firing home an absolute worldie in the second-half of the same game.

Strikes don’t get any cleaner than this, with the ball flying into the top corner of the net and the goalkeeper wondering what on Earth has happened.

Messi again…WOW! ?? A rocket from Barca’s No. 10 as he puts on a vintage performance against Alaves ? pic.twitter.com/0TCLr6bFnm — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2021

Honestly, when he produces moments of this quality, and multiple of them in the same game, we begin to wonder if we’re even worthy of watching this man play football.