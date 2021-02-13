Video: Jose Mourinho offers excuse for Tottenham’s tame performance in 3-0 defeat to Manchester City

Having been defeated 3-0 by arch nemesis Pep Guardiola on Saturday evening, Jose Mourinho wasted no time making excuses in his post-match interview.

Tottenham were second best on the day, with a penalty from Rodri and a brace from the in-form Ilkay Gundogan strengthening Manchester City’s grip on the Premier League summit and leaving Spurs with a mountain to climb if they want to finish the season in the top four.

Mourinho, who has seen his Tottenham side slide down the table having been top in November, set his Tottenham side up to contain and counter, as he often does against the big teams, but they were unable to do either effectively.

Speaking to Sky Sports in wake of the defeat, Mourinho attempted to provide an explanation for the result, although a cynic would call it an excuse. The Tottenham boss, quick out the blocks, suggested that Tottenham have been run ragged and City have had their feet up.

?? “A fresh team against a very, very tired team” Jose Mourinho opens up on his biggest Premier League defeat as Spurs boss pic.twitter.com/9MF83dKCIC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2021

What Mourinho neglected to mention is that his Tottenham side (12) have played a game less than Man City (13) since the turn of the year – so who is supposed to be the tired bunch of players?

Granted, Spurs’ FA Cup loss to Everton midweek went to extra-time, but if a squad of professional footballers can’t hack an extra 30 minutes of action then the game really has gone.