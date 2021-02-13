Video: Jose Mourinho quizzed on Tottenham duo, questions if they’re “physical and mentally ready”

Jose Mourinho has been speaking on the topic of Dele Alli and Gareth Bale after Tottenham’s defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

Mourinho’s men fell short against City, who in fairness have been the in-form team in the Premier League since the turn of the year, and were subsequently defeated 3-0.

The Spurs boss spoke post-match about his players’ tiredness, but that is while neglecting to acknowledge that there are talented players within his ranks that he doesn’t tend to use.

To name a couple – Dele Alli and Gareth Bale.

Both players have found opportunities in the Premier League hard to gone by this term, and speaking after the game, Mourinho offered some insight into why that may be.

Speaking to the press, Mourinho suggested that he doesn’t doubt either players’ quality, rather their physical and mental readiness to play in games as substantial as today’s clash with a side of City’s calibre.