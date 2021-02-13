Menu

Video: Ederson’s wait for Premier League goal continues as Rodri (just) converts Man City penalty vs Tottenham

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester City have taken the lead over Tottenham from the penalty spot. Unfortunately, Ederson didn’t get the green light to step up to the mark.

For a side of City’s standard, they have been really poor from the penalty spot in recent seasons. Pep Guardiola has struggled to settle on a player capable of finding the back of the net from 12-yards.

After Ilkay Gundogan missed the target against Liverpool at the weekend, Guardiola opted against letting him take the spot-kick he won himself against Tottenham this evening at the Etihad.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Insigne fires Napoli ahead vs Juventus after VAR review spots Chiellini slap in the face
Chelsea scouts not convinced by star defender who’s set to join Bayern Munich with Liverpool also linked
Video: Erling Haaland proves Chelsea credentials by ignoring player down injured before scoring for Borussia Dortmund

Instead, Rodri stepped up to the mark, rather than Ederson, who as Sky Sports report, was mentioned by Guardiola as a potential solution for City in that situation.

Rodri managed to find the back of the net, just, but it was a pretty poor penalty, one which Hugo Lloris will be disappointed he didn’t keep out. This has done the Ederson argument no harm at all…

More Stories ederson Pep Guardiola Rodri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.