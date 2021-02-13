Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho daps up Portuguese Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo before big Premier League clash

Jose Mourinho was waiting at the end of the tunnel to greet Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo before his Spurs side began their difficult challenge against the Premier League leaders.

Bernardo Silva went for a fist bump with the Portuguese icon, but Mourinho was on a different wavelength and palmed the attacking midfielder’s hands.

He got the high-five he was so seeking with Joao Cancelo though in a lovely moment. The special greeting is because of the fact that the trio all hail from Portugal, in a nice meeting of compatriots.

Jose Mourinho greeting the Portuguese Manchester City players before kick-off ?? pic.twitter.com/YovTqf1rE8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 13, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports via Football Daily.

It’s nice to see moments like this between figures of opposing teams, this is funnily the kind of thing that Pep Guardiola does before and after matches, quite the role reversal.