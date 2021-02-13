Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold crafts Liverpool chance with superb outside-foot pass against Leicester

With less than three minutes on the clock for Liverpool in this afternoon’s clash against Leicester, Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a moment of passing brilliance to spark a chance for the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold had the ball in the middle of the pitch, which will no doubt reignite talk of a potential midfield role for the superstar in the future, before he unleashed an amazing outside-foot pass.

The ball soared in behind, where Sadio Mane collected and drove towards goal. Pressure from Daniel Amartey and Jonny Evans left the Senegalese star to try and slot it over to Mohamed Salah.

The prospect of a clear-cut goalscoring opportunity was cut out at the last second as Caglar Soyuncu slid down to knock the ball away in a brilliant interception.

Coisas normais no dia-a-dia de Trent Alexander-Arnold. pic.twitter.com/yKyTYstfkp — Segundo Poste (@segundoposte) February 13, 2021

Pictures from Sport TV.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked far better in the opening period of the game than they have as of late, with some balls over the top spelling some real danger for the Foxes.

Trent was starting to reignite his serious passing and crossing threat before the Reds slipped up against Brighton and Manchester City, with the England international being tormented by Raheem Sterling in the latter fixture, which ended up a 4-1 defeat.