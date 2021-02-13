Menu

Video: Trincao opens Barcelona scoring against Alaves with fine finish, assisted by 18-year-old Moriba

Having gone 26 Barcelona games without a goal, Trincao has just netted his second in three games.

Trincao, an exciting 21-year-old wide-man, was recruited from Portugal over the summer transfer window.

In comparison to Pedri and Ansu Fati, who produced direct goal contributions from day one under Ronald Koeman, Trincao was a slow burner in that department.

The youngster scored his very first goal for the club in the final minutes of their clash with Real Betis last week, the kind of goal which, on reflection, makes the goal drought worth it.

There will be no repeat of said drought for Trincao, though, as he’s only gone and scored again, this time during Barca’s tussle with Alaves this evening.

After a sharp pass from 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba, Trincao fired low and hard into the back of the Alaves net with a fine finish. Could the floodgates be set to open for the youngster?

