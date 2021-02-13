In the 11th minute of the Manchester United Under-18s’ 3-2 win against cross-town rivals City, striker Charlie McNeil ensured that the youth derby kicked off in a fierce manner with his actions.

A corner was whipped in from the right flank, with McNeil rising highest at the near post to steer a powerful header into the back of the net, handing the Red Devils the lead.

McNeil, who scored over 600 goals during his time in City’s academy per the Mail, left for the club he loves this summer, in a deal worth up to £1.35m, according to the MEN, produced a killer celebration.

The prolific 17-year-old wheeled off to the corner, as he pumped his fist and then decided to kiss the United badge, as he honed in on the camera.

McNeill scoring against his former club and kissing the badge? ?pic.twitter.com/LY0rj1hdkQ — ?™ (@TheFergusonWay) February 13, 2021

Charlie McNeil has done the shush celebration against Liverpool and kissed the United badge against his former club City.

Hero. pic.twitter.com/7ebBMaWIUj — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) February 13, 2021

Pictures from MUTV.

McNeil has now scored 11 goals in 11 Under-18s appearances for United, the talent has shown that he deserves a call up to England’s Under-17s or 18s side when their next international break rolls around.

The prolific centre-forward clearly isn’t afraid to express himself on the pitch, as he literally shushed heated rivals Liverpool in a fixture earlier this season.