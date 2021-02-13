‘Yes’ – Jurgen Klopp concedes the Premier League title after Liverpool lose to Leicester with Reds now 10 points off leaders Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has officially conceded that the Reds will not win the Premier League title this season after their 3-1 defeat to Leicester this afternoon.

In a scarily similar performance to last weekend’s against Manchester City, the Reds ultimately lost themselves any points after some shaky defending.

Whilst James Maddison’s equaliser can be attributed to a potential incorrect offside decision, Jamie Vardy was handed a go-ahead goal on a plate by Alisson and debutant Ozan Kabak.

Then Harvey Barnes secured three points when he was played in behind, with the Reds’ defensive shape non-existent, leaving the promising winger to tuck the ball away with an ice-cold finish.

Klopp was pressed as to whether he was ‘conceding’ the title after some comments in which he suggested the side were no longer in the running to defend their historic first Premier League trophy.

Never expected that Jurgen Klopp would literally come out and concede Liverpool’s chances of winning the title, here’s the moment that’s come after the defeat to Leicester… pic.twitter.com/xIiSirWd9s — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 13, 2021

“Yes, I can’t believe it but yes.”

Here’s the initial video that sparked Klopp’s chilling outburst:

Here’s the comments from Jurgen Klopp that sparked the admission that he sees Liverpool well and truly out of the Premier League title race… pic.twitter.com/XHWbfoWHvn — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 13, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea scouts not convinced by star defender who’s set to join Bayern Munich with Liverpool also linked Video: Erling Haaland proves Chelsea credentials by ignoring player down injured before scoring for Borussia Dortmund Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho nets sixth goal in ten games for Borussia Dortmund with electric breakaway finish

It was certainly a difficult thing for Klopp to admit, with the German mulling his ‘yes’ comment over in his head before he doubled down to confirm.

It’s very surprising to see a Premier League manager actually come out and say so, but Klopp has been inundated with this exact question ever since their poor start to the calendar year, he was bound to cave in and make this statement at some point – whether it’s right of him to do so or not.

Liverpool are now sitting fourth in the Premier League table, 10 points off league leaders Manchester City, who boast two games in hand.

Leicester and rivals Manchester United are also outside contenders for the title, but it would be very surprising to see either side rival the consistency that Pep Guardiola’s men boast.