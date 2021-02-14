Menu

Chelsea target months away from being available on a free as AC Milan contract talks hit a roadblock

AC Milan are struggling to agree a contract extension with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Todo Fichajes.

Football Insider have previously linked Chelsea with a move for Donnarumma, even going as far as suggesting that they were in talks to sign him.

There have also been further, albeit less reputable, links made since.

Considering Edouard Mendy’s performance level has dipped after a bright start, it would be no surprise if Thomas Tuchel looked to recruit a new keeper over the summer.

Donnarumma is entering the final months of his contract with Milan, meaning that a pre-contract agreement can be signed at any time which would see him leave the San Siro.

Todo Fichajes believe that Donnarumma and Milan are also still some way apart in talks to extend his contract with the Rossoneri, with PSG also linked with the Italian.

PSG have Keylor Navas between the sticks, another of the world’s best shot-stoppers, meaning Chelsea have the more dire need to sign Donnarumma.

If Tuchel instructs Marina Granovskaia to find him a new goalkeeper, there’s every possibility, if he’s still available, Donnarumma could be that man.

