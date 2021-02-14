AC Milan believe soon-to-be free agent attacking midfielder will sign for Manchester United this summer

AC Milan are under the impression that Hakan Calhanoglu has already reached an agreement with Manchester United, according to a report published by Todo Fichajes.

Manchester United’s squad is far from perfect, but if there was one area of the field where you would argue there is no real need for reinforcements to be recruited, it’s in attacking midfield.

However, that hasn’t stopped Todo Fichajes from linking Man United with AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, who has less than six months remaining on his contract with the Rossoneri.

In fact, Todo Fichajes even go as far as suggesting that Milan believe United could have already struck an agreement with Calhanoglu’s camp over a summer move, with the Turk currently free to negotiate pre-contract agreement.

It’s oftentimes difficult to know if there is any substance behind claims of this nature or it’s information drip-fed to the media to get the team drawing up the contract renewal to get their back-sides into gear.

We get the suspicion in this case that it could be the latter.