Liverpool identify perfect Virgil van Dijk partner with transfer value of less than £10m

Liverpool have reportedly identified Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer as their ideal defensive transfer target for the summer.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye in Serie A in recent times and it now looks like he’s viewed as a priority for Liverpool, who could sign him for less than £10million, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Reds urgently need to make some changes at the back after a difficult season of injuries, with Virgil van Dijk missing most of the campaign, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also been out for lengthy periods.

This has forced Jurgen Klopp to use Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence a lot, but someone like Bremer could clearly be an upgrade.

The Mirror suggest Liverpool view the Brazilian as a perfect partner to complement Van Dijk once he returns to fitness, and it is certainly encouraging that he could be available for so cheap.

LFC don’t have the kind of money of their rivals Manchester City, so could do with finding bargains in the next transfer window.

It looks like Bremer would fit the bill, and could go a long way to improving a clear problem position for Klopp next season.