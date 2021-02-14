“What about him” – Redknapp reveals texting Lampard with Chelsea transfer recommendation

Harry Redknapp has been impressed by the form of Manchester City defender John Stones this season, and admits he recommended him as a signing for Chelsea.

The pundit commented on Stones’ superb form for City this season, and revealed he actually texted former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard last summer to suggest him as a transfer target for his defence.

“I text Frank at the start of the year but they’d already made a signing at Chelsea. I said, ‘What about him, John Stones?'” Redknapp is quoted by the Metro.

“I think he’s a real talent. Someone just had to get hold of him again and get him playing and believing in himself.

“And he’s come back now and he looks the best centre-half around. He’s in fantastic form.”

It didn’t work out, however, as Chelsea had already made a centre-back signing, but Blues fans may well regret that their club didn’t take Redknapp’s advice on this.

Chelsea ended up bringing in veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, but he’s unlikely to be a particularly long-term option for the west London giants.

Lampard could have done with someone playing at their peak, as Stones is, as he would have been a major upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

City fans probably wouldn’t have been that fussed about seeing Stones leave at that time, but they’ll now be relieved they kept hold of him and allowed him to get back to his best.