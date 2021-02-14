Menu

Video: Danny Ings shows why he’s a transfer target for Man City with stunning volleyed finish vs Wolves

Manchester City Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton striker Danny Ings has given his side the lead against Wolves in today’s Premier League clash today with a stunning volley.

The former Liverpool man has really got back to his best this season with some terrific goal-scoring form, and that’s led to recent transfer rumours linking him with another big move, this time to Manchester City, as per The Athletic.

Now he’s added this absolute beauty to his collection…

More Stories / Latest News
Guardiola or Klopp would sell this Manchester United player, says Red Devils legend
Confirmed: Man United, Chelsea & Liverpool beaten to Dayot Upamecano transfer
Offer prepared: Liverpool ready to pay £43.7million for centre-back transfer

This technique is just sublime and shows how good Ings could be if he were playing with even better team-mates around him.

City will have a tough time ever replacing Sergio Aguero, but elite finishing like this perhaps suggests Ings deserves that chance at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories Danny Ings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.