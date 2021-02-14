Video: Danny Ings shows why he’s a transfer target for Man City with stunning volleyed finish vs Wolves

Southampton striker Danny Ings has given his side the lead against Wolves in today’s Premier League clash today with a stunning volley.

The former Liverpool man has really got back to his best this season with some terrific goal-scoring form, and that’s led to recent transfer rumours linking him with another big move, this time to Manchester City, as per The Athletic.

Now he’s added this absolute beauty to his collection…

Danny Ings opens the scoring for @SouthamptonFC #PLonPrime #SOUWOL pic.twitter.com/qRtWr9qIyT — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 14, 2021

This technique is just sublime and shows how good Ings could be if he were playing with even better team-mates around him.

City will have a tough time ever replacing Sergio Aguero, but elite finishing like this perhaps suggests Ings deserves that chance at the Etihad Stadium.