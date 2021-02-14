Arsenal star set to be offered new contract with Mikel Arteta valuing his influence

David Luiz is set to be offered a one-year contract extension by Arsenal, according to the Independent.

Arsenal are building something at the Emirates, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli suggesting that good things are on the horizon, but as a wise man once said, you can’t win anything with kids, and Mikel Arteta will be keen to keep a few old-heads in the squad to guide the way.

While some would argue that David Luiz is not the kind of player that sets a good example for his younger teammates to follow, the Independent suggest that Arteta values his influence, which looks set to earn the Brazilian an extension to his contract, which is currently due to expire in the summer.

Arsenal may well be looking to recruit in defence when the summer comes around, with that being an area of weakness, but David Luiz’s influence on the squad, even if not directly in the starting eleven, will always be valued by Arteta, so it seems.