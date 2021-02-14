The one “problem” for Chelsea in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

However, the Blues and other clubs might have a major issue in pursuing the signing of Haaland – his agent Mino Raiola.

That’s according to the Telegraph’s Matt Law in the tweet below…

Clear that Chelsea will prioritise central defender and a striker in the summer. The interest in Haaland dates back to his RB Slazburg days but his wages and Raiola are a problem…not just for Chelsea. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 13, 2021

Chelsea could do with a top class signing up front in the summer, with Haaland perhaps ideal to provide an upgrade on the disappointing Timo Werner.

There’s also surely no doubt that Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud don’t have long-term futures at Stamford Bridge at this stage, with Abraham not really looking good enough for a big six club, while Giroud’s age and status as a backup will surely lead him to look elsewhere for opportunities.

Still, Raiola is not the easiest agent to work with and clubs might well be wary of signing Haaland because of the man representing him.

This might be overly cautious when such a talented player is involved, but we’ve seen how distracting he can be for other top players like Paul Pogba at Manchester United in particular.