Financial details emerge of Frank Lampard’s sacking from Chelsea

Obviously it’s never nice to see a manager losing their job, but they do still tend to do quite well in a financial sense.

The club can’t sack them in the same way that most employees would be terminated unless they’ve done something that is actually problematic in a legal sense, so it’s often left to the club to pay them for the rest of their contract.

They can usually get round some of that by agreeing to pay them until they find a new job, but you often see that managers want to take a break to recharge and learn where they went wrong before jumping back in to management.

The Sun have reported that Chelsea will need to keep paying Frank Lampard £75k per week until the summer unless he takes a new job, so the decision to move on from him is a costly one for the club.

They even go on to suggest that he would miss out on that money if he takes a new job, and that’s one of the main factors that prevented him from pushing for the Bournemouth job.

That does seem unlikely when you consider he’s been a world class footballer for years at some huge clubs so he’s probably a very wealthy man, but it does make sense for him to reflect and spend some time with the family after an intense few months at Stamford Bridge.

It does sound like Lampard has every intention of taking another job soon so it will be interesting to see where he ends up, but at least he can keep being paid until the summer if nothing else crops up.