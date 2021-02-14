Menu

Revealed: Liverpool rivalling Manchester City for playmaker transfer

Liverpool are reportedly rivalling Manchester City for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

The 23-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and could be an exciting addition for most top clubs around Europe, and it would be great to see this top talent move to the Premier League.

MORE: Liverpool identify perfect Virgil van Dijk partner with transfer value of less than £10m

An intelligent and creative midfielder, Neuhaus is likely to be on the move in the near future and sources in Germany name Liverpool and City as being his main admirers.

The Reds could urgently do with a signing like this after a disappointing season, with Neuhaus likely to be an upgrade on flops like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It’s also worth saying that Thiago Alcantara hasn’t really settled at Anfield so far, and while the Spain international may need more time, Neuhaus could be another useful option.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope plenty of changes are made to Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer in order to mount a much stronger title challenger next term.

