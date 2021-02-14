Menu

Brilliant Barcelona news: Key figure back in training and set to make return vs PSG in Champions League

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique could be available for their Champions League clash with PSG after returning to full training, according to MARCA.

Pique suffered a pretty ghastly knee injury during Barcelona’s clash with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in November. While the injury was not as bad as was first feared, with the Spaniard’s knee appearing to bend in the completely wrong direction, it still saw him ruled out for a number of months.

Thankfully for Ronald Koeman, with the business end of the season now approaching, Pique looks set to rejoin the action. MARCA report that Pique is back training with the Barcelona squad and could be available to feature in defence in the Champions League against PSG.

Pique is still, even at his grand old age, Barcelona’s best defender. He also brings both experience and assurance to the back-line, which when coming up against attackers such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria, is an absolute necessity to have in the side.

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Franklin says:
    February 14, 2021 at 10:18 pm

    Pique and busquet should not play because of how active and quick PSG payers are. Pique and Busquet are loosing their fluidity and their age is also a problem.Barca need active and quick payers

    Reply

