Brilliant Barcelona news: Key figure back in training and set to make return vs PSG in Champions League

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique could be available for their Champions League clash with PSG after returning to full training, according to MARCA.

Pique suffered a pretty ghastly knee injury during Barcelona’s clash with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in November. While the injury was not as bad as was first feared, with the Spaniard’s knee appearing to bend in the completely wrong direction, it still saw him ruled out for a number of months.

Thankfully for Ronald Koeman, with the business end of the season now approaching, Pique looks set to rejoin the action. MARCA report that Pique is back training with the Barcelona squad and could be available to feature in defence in the Champions League against PSG.

Pique is still, even at his grand old age, Barcelona’s best defender. He also brings both experience and assurance to the back-line, which when coming up against attackers such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria, is an absolute necessity to have in the side.