Graeme Souness admits he doesn’t ‘pay attention’ to ‘mid-table’ Arsenal in harsh and possibly ignorant assessment of Gunners’ current state

Legend and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has caused a bit of a stir with some controversial comments on Arsenal ahead of their Super Sunday clash against Leeds this afternoon.

Presenter Dave Jones asked the ex-midfielder how he would ‘describe’ the Gunners right now, with Mikel Arteta’s side 11th in the Premier League table and facing the side one spot above them today.

Souness came out with a fairly shocking admission, stating that he does not ‘pay a lot of attention’ to Arsenal, which he believes ‘says everything’ about their current state.

The Scotsman added that the north London outfit are now effectively just a ‘mid-table’ side, long gone are the days of the Gunners mounting a challenge for major honours – with the exception of the FA Cup.

Souness’ claims are pretty surprising, whilst the fact that they are mid-table is plain to see, openly admitting that he pays little ‘attention’ to them is questionable, especially as it’s his job as a pundit.

?”I’m not sure as I don’t pay a lot of attention to them” Graeme Souness when asked to sum Arsenal’s season up so far in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/bOeKgLNxP0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 14, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports via Football Daily.

“I’m not sure, because I don’t pay a lot of attention to them. I think that says everything.”

Souness added that Arsenal are no longer contenders for major honours:

“Right now, they’re sort of just mid-table, appear to be going nowhere. That’s how I’d describe them right now, I think it’s upsetting for Arsenal supporters.”

“I don’t see any uplift since the new manager, don’t see any obvious improvement, keep talking about giving managers time, he’s obviously got some credit in the bank because of winning the FA Cup.”

“Right now Arsenal for me are just treading water, they don’t appear to be going one way or another, I think unless there’s a real change in form they’ll be a mid-table team.”

Souness’ explanation of Arsenal right now was perhaps far too simple as well, whilst they’re still some way from breaking into the top eight, he’s essentially ignored their improved form as of late.

Arsenal have won five of their last nine Premier League encounters, firmly distancing themselves from the earlier threat of a relegation battle, they’ve lost just two of these encounters.

It’s pretty harsh of Souness not to at least touch open this during this segment, instead opting for the notion that the side are ‘treading water’ and claiming that they ‘appear to be going nowhere’.

Souness’ talk on the Gunners no longer being title contenders and the fact that they are stuck in mid-table for now are accurate points, but the way they’ve come across isn’t a good display of UK punditry.