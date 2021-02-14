Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he’s keeping an eye on the progress of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, in what may be a possible hint at transfer interest in the player.
The exciting young Norway international has been in sensational scoring form in recent times, netting a hugely impressive 39 goals in just 41 appearances for Dortmund, having also scored 28 goals in 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg last season.
Solskjaer will no doubt know Haaland well from their time together at Molde, and United fans will be hoping that connection can perhaps bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford at some point.
Man Utd clearly need a new signing up front before too long, with the goals drying up for Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial this season.
Edinson Cavani has proven a useful signing, but is ageing and surely nearing the end of his career at the very highest level, even if he’s a decent short-term option.
Haaland, however, looks set for a long and successful career ahead of him and it seems Solskjaer shares that view.
“Erling will have a fantastic career,” Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet VG.
“I’m following Erling. I’ve always said that. Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time. He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club.
“He is doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we’ll see where he ends up. As a Norwegian and someone who has worked with him, it is of course fun that he does so well.
“We will do what we can to become a better team, then he will do what he can to become a better player. Where does he end up? I do not want to say anything other than that, that I wish him all the best. Which choice he makes may be up to him.”
