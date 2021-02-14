Hacked: Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli sees Instagram account snatched as skeleton mask-wearing intruders host live whilst ace is benched

Whilst Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli was busy warming up for the Gunners, as he was named on the bench for the Premier League tie against Leeds, the forward’s Instagram account was hacked.

Fans quickly fled to social media platforms like Twitter to share images of the 19-year-old’s account being taken over, with intruders – sporting skeleton masks – also hosting an Instagram Live session.

Chris Wheatley of Football.London reports that the club have notified Instagram after the breach, which has seen the star’s account swept with posts and activity that has not come from his hand.

It’s unclear how many people have hacked the profile, with images of an intruder sporting a black skeleton mask with a red hoodie, whilst there’s also one thief with the same mask, but donning a shirt.

Considering the mask looks to be exactly the same, it’s likely the same hacker.

Gabriel Martinelli’s Instagram account has been hacked. Any recent activity is not him. Arsenal have notified Instagram. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 14, 2021

Gabriel Martinelli’s Instagram has been hacked. pic.twitter.com/FZTRZdglE8 — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) February 14, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Hector Bellerin fires in a third for Arsenal against Leeds assisted by cute Dani Ceballos nutmeg Video: Aubameyang punishes for Arsenal by capitalising on Meslier shocker with penalty against Leeds Video: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka appears to be fouled in Leeds box, VAR controversially overturns decision to award penalty

Martinelli is still battling back to full fitness after a serious knee injury cut short the ace’s wonderful debut season, whilst he suffered a worrying setback in early January.

The lightning-fast forward has been left on the bench for the last two Premier League fixtures for Mikel Arteta’s side, with a comfortable cushion against Leeds, it may be ideal to give the ace a run out today.