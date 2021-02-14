Menu

Hacked: Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli sees Instagram account snatched as skeleton mask-wearing intruders host live whilst ace is benched

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Whilst Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli was busy warming up for the Gunners, as he was named on the bench for the Premier League tie against Leeds, the forward’s Instagram account was hacked.

Fans quickly fled to social media platforms like Twitter to share images of the 19-year-old’s account being taken over, with intruders – sporting skeleton masks – also hosting an Instagram Live session.

Chris Wheatley of Football.London reports that the club have notified Instagram after the breach, which has seen the star’s account swept with posts and activity that has not come from his hand.

It’s unclear how many people have hacked the profile, with images of an intruder sporting a black skeleton mask with a red hoodie, whilst there’s also one thief with the same mask, but donning a shirt.

Considering the mask looks to be exactly the same, it’s likely the same hacker.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Hector Bellerin fires in a third for Arsenal against Leeds assisted by cute Dani Ceballos nutmeg
Video: Aubameyang punishes for Arsenal by capitalising on Meslier shocker with penalty against Leeds
Video: Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka appears to be fouled in Leeds box, VAR controversially overturns decision to award penalty

Martinelli is still battling back to full fitness after a serious knee injury cut short the ace’s wonderful debut season, whilst he suffered a worrying setback in early January.

The lightning-fast forward has been left on the bench for the last two Premier League fixtures for Mikel Arteta’s side, with a comfortable cushion against Leeds, it may be ideal to give the ace a run out today.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.