Man United and Man City linked with Inter Milan attacker who is thought to want Premier League move

According to Don Balon, Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez has U-turned over his future and now wants a move to the Premier League.

Lautaro Martinez has been a sensation at the San Siro. He has flourished under Antonio Conte’s stewardship and is undeniably one of the most effective and exciting attackers in Serie A.

Everyone in Milan will be hoping that he signs along the dotted line with Inter – unless you’re sitting on the other side of the city fence, that is.

However, if Don Balon are to be believed, Inter fans could be set to be left disappointed by Lautaro, who now looks set to pursue a move to the Premier League instead of signing an extension.

Don Balon claim that Lautaro has decided the Premier League will be the next step in his career, with both Manchester United and Manchester City interested in signing him.

Their report claims that it would take an offer in excess of €70M to get the deal done, but considering he’s only 23-years-old, an investment in him could prove to be a worthwhile one.

This is one to keep an eye on.