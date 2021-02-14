Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly look to have been handed a transfer boost regarding a possible deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

The Spain international has been linked with Arsenal by The Athletic and with Chelsea by Don Balon, and it seems likely he’s set to leave the Bernabeu after less playing time this season.

Sevilla have also been interested in signing Isco, according to Estadio Deportivo, who quote Monchi as saying Isco wants out of his current club.

Monchi said: “We do not live in a basement and read things, but I talk to the president or vice-president on a day-to-day basis, and there are things that jump out and the president asks me if that is true and I say ‘Yes, yes, I have not told you’, but it is not the case with Isco.

“It is a rumour, a logical rumour, because he wants to leave and here is a coach [Julen Lopetegui] with who he played at a high level, but there is absolutely nothing, not a movement.”

This should have the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea on alert, as both teams could do with strengthening in the creative midfield department.

The Gunners currently have Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid, but may need a more long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil following his recent move to Fenerbahce.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also look like they could do with making some changes in that area of the pitch, as the jury is still out on summer signing Hakim Ziyech after a slow start.

Mason Mount looks a promising player but is still young and inconsistent, so Isco could be a useful option for new manager Thomas Tuchel to have next season.