Liverpool rival Manchester United for potential €80million transfer

Liverpool are the latest club being linked with a possible transfer swoop for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young centre-backs in Europe.

This has seen Kounde linked with Manchester United by the Daily Mirror, and now Don Balon also claim Liverpool are keen on the player with a €80million release clause.

Both clubs clearly need to sign defensive players this summer, with United in need of an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to partner Harry Maguire.

Liverpool also need to strengthen in that department due to injuries at the back this season, with Virgil van Dijk missing most of the campaign, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also been in and out of the side due to repeated fitness issues.

Jules Kounde in action for Sevilla

Kounde looks an elite talent who could be an ideal partner for Van Dijk once he returns to action.

It would also be significant for LFC to beat rivals United to such a promising signing.

