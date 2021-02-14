Menu

Real Madrid ready to offer two players in swap deal for top Man United transfer target

Manchester United FC


Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer two players in a transfer bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The exciting young Frenchman looks an elite talent and there could be a battle between a number of top clubs for his signature this summer, with Manchester United also recently linked with him by the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Jamie Carragher brutally trolled by Man Utd blogger

Still, it could be that Real Madrid move ahead of their rivals with a tempting offer to Sevilla what would include Eder Militao and Isco moving to the La Liga club as part of the deal for Kounde, according to Diario Gol.

That could end up being good business by Los Blancos, who could do with a top defensive talent like Kounde to come in as a long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Ramos, who is not getting any younger.

United will hope to remain in a strong position for Kounde, however, as they look in dire need of a better first-choice partner for Harry Maguire after some unconvincing form from the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Still, Man Utd might struggle to offer up anything as tempting to Sevilla as Madrid’s potential exchange.

Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard to Sevilla, anyone?

