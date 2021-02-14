Menu

Liverpool do something for the first time in almost seven years with defeat at Leicester City

Liverpool are on a terrible run of form at the moment by the remarkably high standards they’ve set themselves in recent years.

Following their 3-1 defeat to Leicester City yesterday, the Reds’ woeful title defence continues to collapse, with Jurgen Klopp’s side now losing three Premier League games in a row.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s the first time that’s happened to Liverpool under Klopp, and in fact the first time since all the way back in November 2014 – almost seven years ago.

Liverpool now surely just need to focus on damage limitation and grabbing a top four place, while some more optimistic fans might also hope it offers them a chance to focus on winning the Champions League.

That said, if they keep on playing like this they’re going to have no chance against the best sides in Europe.

It’s hard to believe how quickly things have fallen apart for last season’s runaway champions.

