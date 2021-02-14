Pundit identifies “weak component” in Liverpool team

Jermaine Jenas has criticised Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a weak link in Jurgen Klopp’s side as their recent struggles continued with a 3-1 defeat at Leicester City yesterday.

The Reds are on an awful run of form, having lost three Premier League games in a row for the first time since 2014 when they were still being managed by Brendan Rodgers.

There’s no doubt Liverpool fans will be worried about their spectacular collapse this season, while it’s also been disappointing not to see more from big-name summer signing Alcantara.

The Spain international was a world class performer at Bayern Munich, but it’s increasingly starting to look like he doesn’t really fit into Jurgen Klopp’ tactics at Anfield.

Jenas believes Alcantara looks a weak link in the side due to his lack of legs in midfield, and there’s no question he’s a less hard-working, fast-pressing player than the likes of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and even someone like Naby Keita.

“I don’t think they’ve definitely got the legs in there now,” Match of the Day pundit Jenas is quoted by the Metro.

“You know when you’ve got one link, either weak or missing in any chain, it breaks down.

“I think it was clear today, when they’re trying to play this high press, for me Thiago was a weak component without the ball for them.

“He was fine with it [at Bayern]. So it’s just within this system at the minute. Whether it’s just the fact that his presses at Bayern Munich were at different times than they are at Liverpool.

“It just seems clear to me he’s doing things he shouldn’t be doing.

“I feel like he runs himself out of the game. He’s going to press someone when there’s three Leicester players around him, they’ve just popped it around him easily. If he holds his position it’s much more difficult.

“I feel like Thiago is late to the press, he’s run himself out of play.”