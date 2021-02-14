“He has been a revelation” – Surprise Man City star tipped for Player of the Year win by pundit

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been tipped as a potential surprise PFA Player of the Year winner by pundit Jamie Carragher.

The Germany international has an incredible record of 11 goals and two assists in his last 15 games in all competitions as he starts to show himself to be one of City’s most important players.

Gundogan already has 13 goals in all competitions this season, which is more than double his previous best tally of six in one campaign for the club.

Gundogan was never much of a goal-scorer during his Borussia Dortmund days either, as he established a reputation of mostly being a deep-lying creative midfield player.

Now, however, the 30-year-old seems to have transformed into one of City’s most important attackers, and Carragher has offered huge praise of his recent impact in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Following his latest brace for City in yesterday’s win over Tottenham, Carragher now thinks Gundogan could be a genuine contender for the player of the season.

“It looks like Gundogan is going to be the man to take Manchester City to the title,” ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“What a season he is having. I think he is going to be PFA player of the year. He has been a revelation, a joy to watch.”