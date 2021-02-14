Guardiola or Klopp would sell this Manchester United player, says Red Devils legend

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would sell David de Gea if they were at Manchester United, according to Gary Neville.

The United goalkeeper has not been at his best for some time now, and Neville believes there are now question marks over the Spain international.

“We have to start asking questions about David De Gea, of course we do,” Neville told Webby and O’Neill. “The mistakes are coming more regularly and they cost points. And the game-winning saves and one-on-one saves are coming less.

“If Pep Guardiola or Klopp came in to Manchester United in six months’ time, they would bring a new goalkeeper in.

‘That might be tough on Henderson, but to chance it – do you gamble with winning the league? That’s the first question, is the keeper right? That’s number one, deal with the ‘keeper situation.

“Your goalkeeper, to win a league, has got to be exceptional.”

Despite long been one of the most important players at Old Trafford, it seems clear De Gea can now no longer be considered up there with the finest ‘keepers in world football.

The Red Devils have the highly promising Dean Henderson waiting in reserve, and it may be worth promoting him or making a new signing in goal in the near future.

United fans will no doubt be disappointed to see it end this way for De Gea, but there can be no room for sentiment and the 30-year-old simply isn’t doing enough at the moment.

Neville is right that the best managers like Guardiola and Klopp are ruthless and would surely see De Gea as a weak link who needs to be replaced.