Loads of Manchester United fans are fed up with Victor Lindelof after his weak defending on West Brom’s opening goal in the first half of today’s Premier League clash.

Mbaye Diagne gave the Baggies the lead early on at the Hawthorns, though United have since managed to level it up through a fine strike by Bruno Fernandes.

It’s not been the most convincing display by Lindelof, however, who has generally looked a little below-par for the Red Devils for some time now.

It’s unsurprising to see Man Utd being linked with top centre-backs like Jules Kounde by the Daily Mirror, as he’d no doubt be a major upgrade on Lindelof as a partner for Harry Maguire, who seems to have suffered due to the quality of players next to him.

It’s 1-1 at half time but United fans are not happy with what they’ve seen from Lindelof as they single him out for criticism.

LINDELOF GET OUT OF MY CLUB — ‘ (@UtdGledian) February 14, 2021

lindelof is such a clown — justKasper (@JustKasperInnit) February 14, 2021

Bro i just want Lindelof out of my club asap — Haské (@HaRMaTTaNray) February 14, 2021

get lindelof the clown out of my club and bring on bailly — ? (@Greenwoodism) February 14, 2021

Why does Lindelof always start why he's a liability if Bailly is fit he should start & if Ole doesn't realise that then maybe Ole isn't the guy to manage thie club — ?????????RayRawkuss????????? (@RayRawkuss) February 14, 2021

Lindelof can’t defend, not strong enough and doesn’t commit to any challenges. Maguire always looks to blame someone else, constantly being the spare man. No courage from the both of them, get them both out of the club asap — PS5 owner (@maguireinnocent) February 14, 2021

Lindelof is such a joke of a defender. Honestly I know 10000% a current Rio or vidic would show that clown up! #MUFC #ManUtd ole needs to flog him ASAP! Won’t win a league with a school boy looking defender! ? — Matty (@Matty07783077) February 14, 2021