“Get out of my club” – These Man United fans lose it with under-performing ace after first half vs West Brom

Loads of Manchester United fans are fed up with Victor Lindelof after his weak defending on West Brom’s opening goal in the first half of today’s Premier League clash.

Mbaye Diagne gave the Baggies the lead early on at the Hawthorns, though United have since managed to level it up through a fine strike by Bruno Fernandes.

WATCH: Bruno Fernandes volley vs West Brom

It’s not been the most convincing display by Lindelof, however, who has generally looked a little below-par for the Red Devils for some time now.

It’s unsurprising to see Man Utd being linked with top centre-backs like Jules Kounde by the Daily Mirror, as he’d no doubt be a major upgrade on Lindelof as a partner for Harry Maguire, who seems to have suffered due to the quality of players next to him.

It’s 1-1 at half time but United fans are not happy with what they’ve seen from Lindelof as they single him out for criticism.

See below for some Twitter reaction from MUFC supporters….

  1. Jacqui Smith says:
    February 14, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    *They were filled in, you just didn’t like what I had to say.

  2. Samson says:
    February 14, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    Am expecting utd board,woodward to buy players that want to win and serve utd. Utd struggle in the field,transfer window, when will utd get serious.we want changes

