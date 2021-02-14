Video: “I want to hug him” – Gary Neville admits he feels sorry for one Man United player

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted he feels sorry for Donny van de Beek after his tough start to life at Old Trafford.

Watch below as the former Red Devils defender sticks up for the struggling Dutch midfielder, who has barely played since moving to Man Utd from Ajax in the summer…

Gary Neville on Donny van de Beek ??#MUFC pic.twitter.com/hhq5zeaj7e — WebbyONeill (@WebbyONeill) February 13, 2021

Neville insists he thinks Van de Beek is a fine player, and he wants to give him a hug every time he sees him sitting on the bench looking gloomy.

Many United fans will surely feel similarly about Van de Beek, who looks low on confidence despite initially looking such a promising talent.