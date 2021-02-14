Man United journalist hilariously trolls Jamie Carragher over supporting both Liverpool and Everton

Manchester United fanzine writer Andy Mitten has hilariously trolled Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher with a brilliant tweet.

The Reds great is known for having supported Everton as a child – Liverpool’s local rivals, and Mitten used that against the former defender as they exchanged some Twitter banter.

It’s Valentine’s Day, so many tweeters are doing a variety of jokes around the ‘Roses are red, violets are blue’ poem, and that’s led to Carragher and Mitten taking shots at each other.

See below for Mitten’s hilarious dig at Carragher supposedly supporting both Liverpool and Everton…

Liverpool wear red, Everton wear blue; why support one team when you can support two! (+ Marine). — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) February 14, 2021

And he’s not the only one. Jan Age Fjortoft has also joined in the Carragher mocking.

See below as the Norwegian poked fun at Carragher for not winning any Premier League titles despite having such a fine career at the highest level…

Roses are red, violets are blue;

You had a much better career than me, but Premier League-titles I have as many as you https://t.co/UzzPAz5hKJ — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) February 14, 2021

We’re not sure poor old Carra’s coming back from this, to be honest.

Happy Valentine’s Day everybody!