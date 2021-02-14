Menu

Man United journalist hilariously trolls Jamie Carragher over supporting both Liverpool and Everton

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Manchester United fanzine writer Andy Mitten has hilariously trolled Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher with a brilliant tweet.

The Reds great is known for having supported Everton as a child – Liverpool’s local rivals, and Mitten used that against the former defender as they exchanged some Twitter banter.

MORE: Guardiola explains Liverpool struggles

It’s Valentine’s Day, so many tweeters are doing a variety of jokes around the ‘Roses are red, violets are blue’ poem, and that’s led to Carragher and Mitten taking shots at each other.

See below for Mitten’s hilarious dig at Carragher supposedly supporting both Liverpool and Everton…

And he’s not the only one. Jan Age Fjortoft has also joined in the Carragher mocking.

See below as the Norwegian poked fun at Carragher for not winning any Premier League titles despite having such a fine career at the highest level…

We’re not sure poor old Carra’s coming back from this, to be honest.

Happy Valentine’s Day everybody!

More Stories Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.