Manchester United prioritise transfer of Upamecano alternative who might be an even better player

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after seeming to miss out on Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich.

According to the Daily Express, it looks like the Red Devils are now likely to make Kounde their top target in defence instead of Upamecano, and there’s the sense that the Sevilla starlet might even be the better player anyway.

United have also previously been linked with Kounde by the Daily Mirror, and it seems momentum is growing behind this potential deal as the youngster shows what he can do at the highest level.

The Express note that Manchester City were also hugely impressed by him and tried to sign him last summer, so Man Utd would undoubtedly be getting a top player if they could push a deal through.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt feel he needs a better partner alongside Harry Maguire, with neither Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly really looking like good enough long-term options.

Kounde has all the qualities to make it to the very top, and his arrival could be a game-changer for United after years of difficulties at the back.